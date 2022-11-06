It was approximately 4.40am this morning (Sunday, November 6) when residents were awoken by the noise. It was heard in Storrington, Pulborough, Billingshurst, Thakeham – and even as far as Worthing.

Some reported that it caused their homes to shake and resulted in a temporary power outage.

“I thought the Tesco express forecourt had exploded it was so loud,” wrote West Sussex County Times reader Mike Chapman on Facebook.

Here are some other comments from people who heard the bang:

WIll Northcott: “There was a fighter jet went over Billingshurst around that time.”

Kenny Duke: “UFO breaking the sound barrier.”

Rachel Ulderigo: “Woke me up... was the loudest thunder I've ever heard! And as there was only one it did get me thinking it might be something else. But definitely sounded like thunder.”

Ruth Scheller: “We heard it in Thakeham. It was MASSIVE!”

Perry Coulson: “It was most definitely thunder, there was a flash literally a second before it.”

Elaine Hunt: “It was thunder. The lightning that preceded the bang was incredibly bright and lit up our bedroom!”

Carol Ann Smith: “Massive double clap of thunder 4:42 on my clock. Storrington.”

Shelley Toovey: “I thought it was thunder. It was sooo loud though and unusual only to hear one clap.”

Frances Elworthy: “It was so loud l thought it was an explosion but many said thunder l have never heard thunder like that.”

Emilia Blaber: “I was woken a few seconds before by a really bright flash of what I assume was lightning, and then an almighty loud clap of thunder, but just the one which was odd.”

Carl Kim Stenning: “It's was directly above us in Thakeham around 4.45. Huge flash of lightning then the thunder. Sounded like an explosion, house shook.”

