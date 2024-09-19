Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for parts of Sussex and the majority of Surrey.

The Met Office warning is in place from 12pm until 8pm on Friday (September 20).

It covers a proportion of West Sussex and the majority of Surrey. East Sussex is not affected.

Another warning in place across some parts of the South East on Saturday but this does not affect Sussex. A yellow warning for rain comes into force on Sunday – and Chichester in West Sussex is included in the warning area.

Photo of lightning from last year, taken by Eddie Mitchell.

The warning for Friday read: “While many places will remain dry, thunderstorms and heavy showers could cause some disruption on Friday in a few places.

“[People should expect] probably some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

"Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

"Delays to train services are possible. Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.”

The Met Office said a ‘few thundery showers’ may be present across southern and southeast England early on Friday.

But from the middle of the day they are expected to ‘develop more widely within the warning area’.

A spokesperson added: “Whilst some places will remain dry, where thundery showers do occur, they will bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, potentially some large hail, as well as brief spells of heavy rain.

"[As much as] 15-25 mm of rain fall may fall within an hour, with a very small chance of 30-40 mm falling in three hours; the latter most likely across southwest England. Showers will tend to ease and fade during Friday evening.”

The Met Office provided some top tips on how to stay event in the event of a thunderstorm.

The spokesperson added: “Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car).

"Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”