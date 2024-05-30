Mini-heatwave predicted in Sussex - 'Hottest day' to coincide with England Euro 2024 match
Analysing the past five years of weather data in the UK to find the ultimate heatwave dates – consistently above 24 degrees Celsius - Parkdean Resorts has revealed when the UK ‘should expect to be graced with scorching weather’ and the data revealed that the UEFA EURO 2024 ‘could be set to fall in a heatwave’.
A spokesperson said: “Sunday 16th June, when England kicks off the EURO 2024 against Serbia is predicted to be the hottest day of the year up to that point (26.9°C) so viewers watching the game in UK beer gardens could be set to enjoy the sun’s rays.
“Tuesday 25th June, when England plays against Slovenia, is also set to fall in a heatwave, with predicted temperatures of 25.9 °C.