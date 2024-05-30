Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new study has revealed that EURO 2024 is set to fall in a mini heatwave this summer.

Analysing the past five years of weather data in the UK to find the ultimate heatwave dates – consistently above 24 degrees Celsius - Parkdean Resorts has revealed when the UK ‘should expect to be graced with scorching weather’ and the data revealed that the UEFA EURO 2024 ‘could be set to fall in a heatwave’.

A spokesperson said: “Sunday 16th June, when England kicks off the EURO 2024 against Serbia is predicted to be the hottest day of the year up to that point (26.9°C) so viewers watching the game in UK beer gardens could be set to enjoy the sun’s rays.

