Sussex weather: 'Cloudier and cooler with some showers'

The Met Office has predicted a 'cloudier and cooler' day in Sussex, with some showers.

Eastern areas could experience heavy showers.

The west, meanwhile, will have fewer showers and 'more in the way of sunny spells'.

Sussex weather forecast

It will be slightly cooler for most but with lighter winds. Temperatures will peak at 17 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures will plummet tonight, with lows of minus one expected. Frost and fog patches are possible in places, 'mainly in the rural west'.