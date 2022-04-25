Sussex weather: 'Cloudier and cooler with some showers'

Here is the weather forecast for Sussex today (Monday, April 25).

By Sam Morton
Monday, 25th April 2022, 10:31 am

The Met Office has predicted a 'cloudier and cooler' day in Sussex, with some showers.

Eastern areas could experience heavy showers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The west, meanwhile, will have fewer showers and 'more in the way of sunny spells'.

Sussex weather forecast

It will be slightly cooler for most but with lighter winds. Temperatures will peak at 17 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures will plummet tonight, with lows of minus one expected. Frost and fog patches are possible in places, 'mainly in the rural west'.

Have you read?: Sussex church hall now available to buy

Quiz: Put your knowledge of Sussex to the test with 10 questions about the counties

Pictures: Bikers raise money for Ukraine with ride from Brighton City Airport to Goodwood

SussexMet OfficeTemperaturesFrostUkraine