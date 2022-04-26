The Met Office said it will be 'fine and bright for most' at first today but it will likely turn cloudier through the afternoon.

It will be largely dry for most of the day but a few scattered light showers are possible later. Winds will remain 'generally light', with temperatures peaking at 16 degrees Celsius..

It will be dry overnight with patchy cloud persisting. Light winds and some clear spells are forecast, with lows of three degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be another 'generally dry day', with lighter winds and patchy cloud.