Sussex weather: Here is your weather forecast for Monday, April 11

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Monday, April 11.

West Sussex is set to have a cloudy but dry day, according to the Met Office.

The county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout the day with highs of 13° and lows of 9°.



The Met Office said East Sussex also has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout today.

Although a cloudy day has been predicted, East Sussex is expected to have clear skies from 1pm–3pm.