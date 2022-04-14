Sussex weather: Here is your weather forecast for Thursday, April 14

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 8:43 am

West Sussex is set to have a cloudy, dry day, according to the Met Office.

The county has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain from 11am.

West Sussex is expected to see highs of 14° and lows of 9°.

East Sussex is also predicted to have a dry, cloudy day, despite clear skies this morning.

The Met Office said the region has a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout today with highs of 16° and lows of 11°.

