Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, July 12

Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Tuesday, July 12.

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 7:11 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 7:12 am

Today will be a largely cloudy but dry day, remaining very warm throughout, according to the Met Office.

There will be some hazy sunshine and it will continue to feel hot across the county. It will be dry for most but the odd spot of light rain is possible at times, with a Maximum temperature 31 °C.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Tonight will see cloudy skies and the odd spot of rain, which will increasingly clear overnight to give clear spells for many places by the early hours.

Weather photo

READ MORE:

Mid Sussex planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the district

Chichester electricians to be awarded after bravely disarming knifeman in Ferring - 'We didn't think about it'

Flower Burger's new vegan treats in Brighton

Temperatures will remain uncomfortably high for many – with a minimum temperature 19 °C.

Mid SussexChichesterMet OfficeFerring