Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, July 12

Today will be a largely cloudy but dry day, remaining very warm throughout, according to the Met Office.

There will be some hazy sunshine and it will continue to feel hot across the county. It will be dry for most but the odd spot of light rain is possible at times, with a Maximum temperature 31 °C.

Tonight will see cloudy skies and the odd spot of rain, which will increasingly clear overnight to give clear spells for many places by the early hours.

