Ansty And Staplefield

DM/21/2024: Hammerpond Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Partial conversion of existing barn to annexe and ancillary use to main house. New dormers to south facing roof slope of main house, extension to existing dormer to rear roof slope and replacement porch to rear of property.

DM/22/1999: St Marks Primary School, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Damp proofing works to classroom and office space.

DM/22/2108: Haywards Heath Football Club, Hanbury Park Stadium, Allen Road, Haywards Heath. To replace the existing floodlights with new LED floodlights to remain the same height poles and positions to fall in line with Football Association lighting guidelines. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/22/2061: Old Mill Cottage, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Siting of a mobile home/caravan for purposes incidental/ancillary to the main dwelling, for use by a family member, in the curtilage of the existing dwelling.

DM/22/2089: St Marks Church, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. The construction of a single storey extension to the Nave on the rear North side for the provision of new WC facilities, servery and storage space.

DM/22/2092: Lodge Farmhouse, Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield. Single storey ground floor extension to rear, with sedum flat roof and rooflight. And new WC at entrance/boot room area.

DM/22/2134: Beacon Hall, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Replacement of the existing conservatory.

Ardingly

DM/22/1680: The Gardeners Arms, Selsfield Road. Erection of guest accommodation block with associated parking, infrastructure and landscaping works.

DM/22/1774: Havelock Farm, Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road. Demolition of existing agricultural buildings (with those of heritage value to be retained), formerly known as Havelock Farm, and the development of a new conservation and research nursery consisting of four glasshouses of varying size, polytunnels, shade structures, standout area, mechanical plant building, and associated hard and soft landscape works.

Ashurst Wood

DM/22/2106: 36 Maypole Road. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer.

Balcombe

DM/22/2110: Little Colliers Cottage, Mill Lane. Internal alterations, removal of flat roof dormer and modern conservatory, replace with pitched dormer and rear two storey extension, replacement of garage and conversion of outbuilding.

Bolney

DM/22/0256: Crosstrees, Lodge Lane. Construction of an outdoor swimming pool and associated detached outbuilding within the rear garden. (Amended Plans received 05/07).

Burgess Hill

DM/22/1967: The Mercantile Adventurers, Nicosia House, 40 Cyprus Road. Proposed awning to be attached to the front of the shop to create a cover for the seating area on the front terrace for customer use.

DM/22/2085: 6 Woodleigh Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/22/2113: 180 Chanctonbury Road. Garage conversion into a habitable space and single-story side extension replacing garden shed with a part rear extension.

DM/22/2167: Burgess Hill School for Girls, Keymer Road. T1 Horse chestnut - Fell and grind out stump. T2 Common lime - Crown lift and cut back from neighbouring property at number 9 by 3m.

Cuckfield

DM/22/1733: The Linney, Horsgate Lane. Replacement of existing garden shed with new slightly larger shed.

DM/22/2104: Doyle House, 1 Charles Peel Place. Part-retrospective consent for the erection of a retaining wall in addition to landscaping works to the rear garden including level changes, installation of hardstanding, installation of raised planters, a new fence/handrail to the top of the retaining wall, the erection of a pagoda and additional screening to the eastern boundary.

DM/22/2123: Courtmead House, Courtmead Road. T1- Sycamore- Remove major deadwood (>50mm diameter). T2- Purple-leaved Plum- Cut back from north-west corner of house to give 1.5 metre clearance. T3- Lawson cypress - Windblown, reduce height 4.5m.

East Grinstead

DM/22/1884: The Crown, 35 High Street. External signage changes to the building.

DM/22/2087: 9 Morton Road. Demolition of existing dwelling; erection of a development of four pairs of semi-detached dwellings with car parking, modifications to the existing access and provision of soft landscaping.

DM/22/2097: The Grange, Furze Lane. Variation to condition 2 relating to planning application DM/21/0069 to allow proposed changes to the approved drawings listed in the condition.

DM/22/2114: 2 Byron Grove. Part single, part two storey front and side extension. Alterations to existing vehicular access to provide enlarged drive.

Hassocks

DM/22/2088: 62 Oak Tree Drive. Roof conversion with full width rear dormer.

DM/22/2164: Electricity Sub Station, Manor Avenue. T1 Oak - Crown reduction of approximately 2-3 metres.

Haywards Heath

DM/22/1338: 72 Sydney Road. First floor extension over existing ground floor side outrigger. Amended plans received 06.07.2022 to show hipped roofline on the extension.

DM/22/1639: Bolnore Village Primary School, Updown Hill. Construction of a floodlit multi use games area, to be accessed via existing access points and parking to be via the existing car park to the south of the site.

DM/22/1997: 3 Farm Cottages, Parkfield Way. Replace orangery with a new orangery on the same footprint. Rear single storey extension. Velux rooflights. Bi-fold doors and an oriel window seat to the rear.

DM/22/2032: 65 Sunnywood Drive. Proposal to replace the ground and first floor ceilings with plasterboard and (on the first floor) add a layer of Celotex insulation in between the ceiling joists. due to current ceilings being a fire hazard.

DM/22/2086: Braydells, Hurstwood Lane. Variation of condition 14 (approved plans) of planning permission reference DM/19/3121.

DM/22/2091: Land South Of 9 Hardham Close On Verge. Proposed 5G telecoms installation: H3G street pole and additional equipment cabinets.

DM/22/2118: Woodlands, 19 The Droveway. T1- Oak - reduce longest branches house side by 1-2 metres, as growing too close, T2- Oak - remove lowest limb as too close to ground, T3- Oak - reduce branches extending to house by 2 metres as growing too close.

DM/22/2122: Hayworthe House, Market Place. T1 Sycamore. Reduce canopy by 3m in height and 2m in spread. T2 Yew. Reduce by 2m in height and reduce remaining laterals (sporadic growth) by 1-2m.

DM/22/2127: 2 Ash Grove. Erection of front porch.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/22/2131: Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of Cond 2 in relation to DM/22/0204.

Lindfield

DM/22/2081: 60 Newton Road. Construction of a two-storey side extension to match the existing house.

DM/22/2133: 65 High Street. Demolition of the existing Bakehouse and detached garage buildings. Construction of a new detached building to form a retail shop premises (site remaining within Use Class E), along with associated hard and soft landscaping works, to include 2No. sets of gates, including one pair across the existing shared driveway.

Lindfield Rural

DM/22/1664: Nether Walstead, East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield. Retrospective application for replacement windows.

DM/22/2079: Lychgate Cottage, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Erection of a single storey outbuilding.

DM/22/2080: Lychgate Cottage, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Erection of 4 x single storey residential extensions, 1 x two storey residential extension and a porch.

Turners Hill

DM/22/2078: The Abbey Church, Worth Abbey, Paddockhurst Road. Refurbishment to the church roof comprising new insulated roof coverings, associated adjustment to parapet and 2 windows, installation of PV solar panels. (This development has received Ecclesiastical Exemption from Listed Building Consent, Catholic Historic Churches ref.#southern1305 decision dated 18/03/2022).

DM/22/2125: Worth School, Paddockhurst Road. Replacement of existing clerestory windows and installation of large, glazed panels to the North and South elevations on the 2nd floor of the main teaching block. replacement of skylights. installation of ventilation cowls within the roof of the main teaching block and Portal entrance and front door to Butler House.

West Hoathly

DM/22/1492: Laburnum Cottage, Selsfield Road. Internal and external changes to existing kitchen extension to replace the front door oak, clad over concrete blockwork with wooden bargeboards, replace the single glazed windows with hardwood double glazed windows and to install an internal staircase to the lower storeroom, which is to be converted to a bathroom /utility area /room with a hardwood double glazed window and remove existing toilet.

DM/22/2107: Priory Cottage, 7 Hilltop Road. Proposed roof alterations to enlarge existing dormers and add a new dormer.

DM/22/2119: 1A Hoathly Hill. Variation of planning condition 7 relating to planning application DM/21/2237, to revise drainage drawings to comply with the comments received by the drainage officer.

Worth

DM/22/1479: 15 Beech Gardens, Crawley Down. Extension to front dormer.

DM/22/2095: Foss Holdings, Rowfant Station Yard, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Granting of a CLEUD, in order to regularise the use of the site as a storage and distribution site with no limitations on the operational hours for vehicles and machinery.

DM/22/2105: 9 Gorse Close, Copthorne. Removal of existing porch and erection of new porch.