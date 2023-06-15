Amid heatwave conditions in the UK, we have photographed some of the most scenic towns in Sussex that are perfect to visit whilst the sun is out.

These pictures were taken in and around the beautiful town of Arundel in West Sussex.

Home to the historic Arundel Castle, visitarundel.co.uk described the quaint town perfectly as somewhere that ‘captures the essence of heritage, urban chic and country pursuits’ – all ‘within a stone’s throw of London’.

"Experience this market town and you will discover more than you’d expect. Most of all it is a place to return to and tell others about.

“Combining one thousand years of history with independent shops, contemporary art galleries, restaurants, cafes, delightful drinking spots, great attractions and a thriving events calendar, plus outdoor activities from walking across the South Downs to canoeing or cycling… there is something for everyone.”

According to the Met Office, temperatures are expected to peak as high as 27 degrees Celsius, at 1pm, in Arundel today (Thursday, June 15).

Temperatures will remain above 20 until 9pm when it will remain at 18 degrees Celsius.

