Amid heatwave conditions in the UK, we have photographed some of the most scenic locations in Sussex that are perfect to visit whilst the sun is out.

Shoreham Beach is perfect for sun-seekers looking for a place to relax that doesn’t get overcrowded.

As stated in The Beach Guide, the beach at Shoreham-by-Sea lies immediately to the west of the historic harbour, where the River Adur enters the sea.

The profile added: “The large beach, which slopes quite steeply in parts, is composed of a mixture of shingle with occasional rocky areas. At low tide a large expanse of wet sand and shingle is exposed.

“Shoreham-by-Sea beach is used by windsurfers, sailors and kite surfers, as well as being used by walkers. The Monarch’s Way long-distance footpath runs close to the beach.

“Behind the beach are a couple of grassy areas, once of which has a children’s play area.”

According to the Met Office, temperatures are expected to peak at 24 degrees Celsius, at 12pm, in Shoreham today (Thursday, June 15).

Temperatures will remain above 20 until 9pm when it will remain at 18 degrees Celsius whilst the sun sets.

Shoreham Beach, West Sussex during the sunny weather on 13th June 2023. Pic S Robards SR2306142 Photo: S Robards

