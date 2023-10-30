West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis – high volume pump working to prevent flooding of electrical substation
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Sussex Fire & Rescue service first reported flooding on the A29 Shripney Road at 7.06pm yesterday [October 29] evening.
The A29 remains closed in both directions until further notice while Bognor fire crews work to prevent flooding at an electrical substation.
A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson tweeted: “Crews are s[t]ill dealing with flooding on the A29 Shripney Road, Bognor Regis.
“The A29 remains closed in both directions until further notice. Please avoid the area.
“A High Volume Pump from @BognorFire is working to prevent flooding of an electricity substation.”
It comes after a number of areas in the UK faced extreme weather over the weekend – including Hastings and Littlehampton.
A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office every day until Thursday [November 2] as south-east England braces itself for Storm Ciarán.
You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.
The link to register: https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD
Select Sussex World from the menu.
We look forward to hearing from you.