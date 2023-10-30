BREAKING
West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis – high volume pump working to prevent flooding of electrical substation

Fire crews are ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis after yesterday’s torrential downpour, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 30th Oct 2023, 08:10 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 08:12 GMT
West Sussex Fire & Rescue service first reported flooding on the A29 Shripney Road at 7.06pm yesterday [October 29] evening.

The A29 remains closed in both directions until further notice while Bognor fire crews work to prevent flooding at an electrical substation.

A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson tweeted: “Crews are s[t]ill dealing with flooding on the A29 Shripney Road, Bognor Regis.

“The A29 remains closed in both directions until further notice. Please avoid the area.

“A High Volume Pump from @BognorFire is working to prevent flooding of an electricity substation.”

It comes after a number of areas in the UK faced extreme weather over the weekend – including Hastings and Littlehampton.

A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office every day until Thursday [November 2] as south-east England braces itself for Storm Ciarán.

Fire crews are ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed. Pictures by Eddie Mitchell

