All train lines were blocked after the incident, which was reported just before 12.30pm on Wednesday (July 20).

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Specialist engineers will have to check the infrastructure before we run a regular service via Barnham again.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern said the lorry had been moved by 1pm ‘and we're now just waiting on confirmation that the bridge is structurally sound’.

All train lines were blocked after the incident, which was reported just before 12.30pm. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway

People were told to plan ahead before travelling, ‘especially if you are relying on connections’.

As of 1.20pm, trains were able to run at ‘line speed' via Barnham station.

However this has ‘affected a number of train en-route’, Southern said.

Your journey is likely to take at least 20 to 30 minutes longer than usual.

Disruption was expected until 4pm but, just after 5pm, Southern said residual delays remain.

“Various other incidents across the network have caused further delays,” a Southern Rail spokesperson said.

"Please allow extra time to complete your journey this evening.”

Southern warned that there could be late notice delays or cancellations, adding: “If you prefer, some alternative routes will be available. Southern tickets will be valid at no extra cost on:

- Stagecoach 700 buses between Brighton, Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Chichester and the Portsmouth area

- Brighton & Hove Buses between Brighton, Hove and Shoreham-by-Sea

- South Western Railway services between Portsmouth and Southampton Central, as well as services between these areas and London Waterloo.”

Have you read?: Bognor Regis man sentenced for attempting to meet underage girls for sex