A construction vehicle has fallen off the back of a lorry near Steyning, forcing the A283 to close.

According to traffic reports, A283 Washington Road is closed both ways between Water Lane and B2135 Horsham Road.

This reportedly comes after a construction vehicle fell off the back of its lorry and overturned into a ditch at Wiston.

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell, who is at the scene, described it as ‘major recovery incident’ and the road ‘could well be closed all day’.

A construction vehicle has fallen off the back of a lorry near Steyning, forcing the A283 to close. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Compass Travel said its 100 bus service is being affected. Its social media statement read: “Due to an ongoing incident involving a lorry carrying plant machinery blocking the road at Wiston, we are unable to operate service 100 between Washington and Steyning. Instead, buses will run between Horsham and Washington and between Burgess Hill and Steyning.”

Meanwhile, flooding is continuing to cause traffic disruption in Sussex. The B2135 is closed both ways between Star Road and the Ashurst Village Hall. The road is expected to remain closed ‘for a few days’, according to traffic reports.

In Partridge Green, the A281 is closed both ways between the Bull Inn and Wychwood Lane. This is because of flooding at the River Adur, between Henfield and Partridge Green.

Compass Travel’s statement added: “Our normal diversion routes (either via Shermanbury or via Ashurst and Partridge Green) are both closed due to the roads flooding making them impassable. This service will be severely disrupted whilst our operations team sorts out the logistics and driver welfare.”