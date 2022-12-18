The frozen weather has increased bursts mains, meaning some West Sussex residents have been left without water.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said this evening (Sunday, December 18) that people living in the Crawley area, and ‘elsewhere in West Sussex’, are ‘currently without water due to this issue’.

“We are currently responding to numerous calls of water leaks in people’s homes,” a spokesperson said. “Please be assured that our crews will be working overnight to support people experiencing these issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after South East Water apologised to customers in Tunbridge Wells and surrounding areas without water.

The water leaks in Sussex come after South East Water apologised to customers in Tunbridge Wells and surrounding areas without water. Photo: South East Water

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social media statement read: “The frozen weather has increased bursts mains, causing our reservoir to drop. We’re working to get supplies restored. The bottled water station at Tesco Superstore will be open until 9pm tonight.”

Have you read?: A27 'chaos' amid collision and flooding in West Sussex