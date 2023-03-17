Police officers, paramedics and fire crews were seen outside a property in Old Shoreham Road this morning (Friday, March 17).
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “This morning, at 10.22, we were called to assist Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service with the rescue of a person from a property.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Shoreham to the scene. Upon arrival the crew liaised with the South East Coast Ambulance service to assist the woman from the first floor.
“The crew left the scene at 10.54am.”
