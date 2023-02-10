IKEA has announced that it is not considering a town in Sussex as a possible location after the chain was invited to ‘scout’ the area.

Picture from IKEA/Adam B

IKEA has since confirmed it not considering Eastbourne as a location at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A store spokesperson added: “We’re in a fast-changing retail environment and we want to make sure we continue to be affordable and convenient.

"Our ambitious growth plans mean we are focusing on all parts of creating a great customer experience, whenever and wherever people need us. This includes investing in our online offer and customer services, rebuilding and adapting existing IKEA stores, and evaluating different locations as part of a new city centre approach.​

“As such, we’re already accessible to our customers in Eastbourne via [the] shop online, where parcel delivery starts at £4. It’s our ambition to continue to improve accessibly across the country as we invest and grow in the years ahead. However, for the moment, we’re not considering Eastbourne as a location at this current time, but who knows what the future holds, we always want to bring IKEA even closer to more people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IKEA spokesperson added: “We’d like to thank Caroline Ansell MP for the warm invitation to visit Eastbourne and for the interest in having an IKEA meeting point within her constituency. It was great speaking to her and to learn about the opportunities within the town.”

IKEA is yet to open a branch in Sussex. The county’s closest stores are in Southampton and Croydon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad