Sompting Road in Broadwater was closed after a two-vehicle collision, which left one person trapped, shortly after midday.
Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service joined Sussex Police officers at the scene. South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) paramedics were ‘stood down prior to our arrival’.
The fire service said two fire engines from Worthing and a heavy rescue tender from Chichester attended the call shortly after 12.30pm.
A spokesperson added: "Upon arrival crews found that one person was trapped and they extricated the casualty using hydraulic rescue equipment and small gear, before leaving the scene at around 2.15pm.”
Sussex Police has been approached for comment.
