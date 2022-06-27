Police Scotland has named 59-year-old Worthing dad Adrian Placzek as the victim of a fatal crash in Caithness on Tuesday, June 14.

Mr Placzek’s family said he was a ‘keen motorcycle enthusiast’, who was enjoying a motorcycling holiday with friends on the North Coast 500 route when the incident happened.

He bravely fought numerous critical injuries for a week in intensive care before he died, his family revealed via Police Scotland.

“They describe him as ‘a devoted father to two young children, and his partner Linda’ and say he will ‘always be remembered fondly by the family and friends he leaves behind’,” the police statement added.

Police officers in Caithness are appealing for further information following the collision on the A836.

The incident occurred around 3.15pm at Quarryside, Castletown and involved a BMW motorcycle and a Skoda Karoq car.

Police said Mr Placzek was initially taken to Caithness General Hospital, and then transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, but he died of his injuries on Wednesday, June 22.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, of Highland and Islands Road Policing, said: “We are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident, and our sympathies are very much with Adrian's family at this distressing time.

"We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage that could help our investigation, to please get in touch."