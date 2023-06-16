At least two police cars, two ambulances and two critical care cars were pictured on Rowlands Road around 4pm on Thursday (June 15).
In the immediate aftermath, a Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed it was assisting at a ‘medical incident’ but was unable to provide any further information.
On Friday, a South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “I can confirm that a man died following a sadly unsuccessful resuscitation attempt.”
