Worthing's new pizza restaurant: Sign goes up as opening date draws nearer

The opening of a new pizza restaurant in our town is getting closer.

A sign has been put up for the new Perch Pizza restaurant, which has taken on the space formerly occupied by Bayside Social on Worthing seafront.

Run by MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt, Bayside Social closed down in May citing ‘rising costs and the long-lasting effects of COVID’ as the reasons behind the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the new Perch Pizza sign going up, workmen can be seen inside the building finishing up some renovation work.

The sign for Perch Pizza in Worthing has gone up

Confirming the news of its fourth site, Perch managing director Alex Coombes said last month: “We will do breakfast, lunch and dinner there. The breakfast isn’t going to be pizza but it will be something reflective of the site and the location. We will offer modern, English-style breakfasts.

HAVE YOU READ? 11 of the best places to grab an ice cream in Worthing

"There will be a simple pizza menu and we hope to bring in delivery, at some point. We will employ 30 to 40 staff members there during the summer.”

Perch Pizza is due to open this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are mega excited about being open for the summer,” Alex said. “It’s a great location. We really like the town of Worthing.

"We are seaside café specialists. It’s nice to try a new offer for us.

"Even though we sold hundreds and thousands of pizzas from our site in Lancing, it’s nice to have a fully dedicated site. We have been researching and expanding our pizza operation over the last couple of months. We’ve been travelling around to find out what we want to do and how we want to serve.

“We’ve got equipment coming from amazing manufacturers and suppliers from around the world to give a great offer there. We are really pushing to do something that is great value for money that is much more family-friendly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad