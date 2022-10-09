Findon Valley incident: Members of the public looked after victims and directed traffic after stabbing
A former military police officer has spoken of the moment natural instincts kicked in, when she found multiple people injured, after a serious incident in Findon Valley.
Joanne and Mike Button were riding their motorbikes along the A24 when they came across what appeared to be a road traffic collision on Saturday night (October 8).
However, they discovered that the three injured men had actually been assaulted – with one suffering from stab wounds.
“We jumped off our bikes to help the injured people,” Joanne said. "I was in the military police, dealing with road traffic accidents and I am first aid trained.
"That kicked in and I was directing people what to do. I was asking people in houses if they had blankets. I put the guys in the recovery position and told them not to take the helmets off.
“Two lovely ladies [one named Rebecca Copp], kept them talking and conscious. My husband was directing traffic. The community came together really well.”
Joanne said dozens of police officers and paramedics arrived, with the road quickly taped off.
“It was overwhelming, with four, five, six different ambulances,” Joanne added.
“It was just awful and we hope the chaps are all okay.
"What a weird thing to happen in our town.
“The Findon Valley community is amazing. A lot of people saw what happened and offered to help.”
Sussex Police said it received a report of an ‘altercation involving several men’ on the A24 in Findon at about 7.30pm.
"Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with stab wounds,” a spokesperson added.