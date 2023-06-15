At least two police cars, two ambulances and two critical care cars have been pictured on Rowlands Road.
They were reportedly called to an incident around 3pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed it was assisting at a ‘medical incident’ but was unable to provide any further information.
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.
