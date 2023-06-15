NationalWorldTV
Worthing incident sparks large emergency response

There has been a large emergency response to an incident in Worthing.
By Sam Morton
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST

At least two police cars, two ambulances and two critical care cars have been pictured on Rowlands Road.

They were reportedly called to an incident around 3pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed it was assisting at a ‘medical incident’ but was unable to provide any further information.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.

