Worthing resident recalls 'freak' moment huge tree nearly collapsed onto road

A Worthing resident has spoken of the moment she photographed a huge tree, which was on the verge of collapsing onto a road.

By Sam Morton
26 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 6:53pm

Debbie Hampton said she was driving along Downview Road when she spotted her parents awe-struck by an overhanging tree on Wednesday afternoon (February 8).

"They said it just happened,” Debbie said. “There was no rain, nothing at all. One minute it was fine, the next minute it was like that. You could actually hear it creaking.

"It lifted all the paving slabs outside the flats the tree was in. It was a freak thing.”.

Overhanging tree in Downview Road, Worthing. Photo: Debbie Hampton

Debbie said the tree was being held up by an old flint wall. She contacted the police, who ‘turned up straight away’ and closed the road around 3.30pm.

She added: “They said it was dangerous and blocked the road both sides with the police cars. They then called the highways department who turned up late evening.

"They agreed it was very dangerous and worked on it all night.”

The road was open to traffic this morning (Thursday) but the tree remained taped off, with workmen still at the site.

The sudden movement of the tree lifted up the paving slabs. Photo: Debbie Hampton

West Sussex Highways has been approached for comment.

Debbie said the tree was being held up by an old flint wall. Photo: Debbie Hampton
