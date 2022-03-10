Jet2 suspends flights to Poland for two months amid Ukraine war

Jet2 is suspending flights to Krakow between 24 March and 26 May (Photo: Shutterstock)

Jet2 has announced it is suspending flights to Poland due to the ongoing conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

The budget airline said “current circumstances were behind the decision to cancel flights to Krakow, and affected customers would be given a full refund.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two weekly flights to Krakow usually operate from Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Newcastle airports, plus four from Manchester.

How long will flights be suspended?

It is understood that flights to Krakow will be suspended for two months, between 24 March and 26 May.

Jet2 has reassured customers who have flights booked for this period will receive a full refund.

In a statement, a Jet2 spokesperson said: “Due to current circumstances, we have taken the decision to suspend our flights and city breaks programmes to Krakow from 24 march up to and including 26 May.

“Where customers are affected by any programme changes, we will automatically cancel their booking with a full refund.

“We are planning a phased restart to Krakow from 27 May and we will of course keep customers updated.”

The news comes after more than 1.2 million people have entered Poland after fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, according to the United Nations.

Is it safe to visit Poland?

Poland shares a 332-mile border with Ukraine and Nato has said it will strengthen its eastern flank along this.

From 2 March 2022, Poland extended a law limiting access until 30 june 2022 to areas within approximately three kilometres of the Belarusian border, in parts of Podlaskie and Lubelskie Voivodeships.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is not currently advising against travel to Poland, but warns that visitors may notice some effects of the Russian invasion as refugees flee to the country to seek shelter from the conflict in Ukraine.

The Polish government has said it will house Ukrainian refugees in hostels, dormitories and sports facilities.

The FCDO states: “You should not attempt to cross into Ukraine from Poland.

“You should abide by the instructions of the authorities at all times.

“If you have arrived in Poland from Ukraine and are in need of assistance, you should call +48 22 311 00 00 and select the option for “consular services for British nationals.