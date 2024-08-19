Aldwick edge closer to promotion

By James Smith
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 09:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Chippingdales 2s b Aldwick 1sDivision 6 West

Having decided to bat, at 87-6 Aldwick were in some trouble.

Ian Horner 26 joined Ian Guppy who smashed 50 in 19 balls, putting on 82 for the 7th wicket. Thanks to Keelan Belcher 29 & Luke Barnes 27, Aldwick were all out for 207. Mo Islam 3-43 & Scott Bradshaw 3-44 were Chippendale’s best bowlers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite 29 from Adam Robinson, Chips were dismissed for 128, Nikki Taberrer 5-27.

Ian Guppy scoring 50 in 19 balls.Ian Guppy scoring 50 in 19 balls.
Ian Guppy scoring 50 in 19 balls.

Aldwick entertain Arundel next week.

Aldwick 2nds v Littlehampton 4ths

Aldwick maintained their push for promotion by defeating Littlehampton 4ths by 7 wickets. Bowling L A out for 103. MO Miah 4-28, Liam Hicks 3-5.

Liam Hicks 36* top scoring

Aldwick 3rd v Clymping 2nds

Clymping score a massive 334-7. Neil Pierce 89, Jordan Roberts 77 & Craig Stoner 67. Oscar Dixon taking 4-78.

Aldwick scored 151. Jordan Bist 87.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.