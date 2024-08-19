Aldwick edge closer to promotion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having decided to bat, at 87-6 Aldwick were in some trouble.

Ian Horner 26 joined Ian Guppy who smashed 50 in 19 balls, putting on 82 for the 7th wicket. Thanks to Keelan Belcher 29 & Luke Barnes 27, Aldwick were all out for 207. Mo Islam 3-43 & Scott Bradshaw 3-44 were Chippendale’s best bowlers.

Despite 29 from Adam Robinson, Chips were dismissed for 128, Nikki Taberrer 5-27.

Aldwick entertain Arundel next week.

Aldwick 2nds v Littlehampton 4ths

Aldwick maintained their push for promotion by defeating Littlehampton 4ths by 7 wickets. Bowling L A out for 103. MO Miah 4-28, Liam Hicks 3-5.

Liam Hicks 36* top scoring

Aldwick 3rd v Clymping 2nds

Clymping score a massive 334-7. Neil Pierce 89, Jordan Roberts 77 & Craig Stoner 67. Oscar Dixon taking 4-78.

Aldwick scored 151. Jordan Bist 87.