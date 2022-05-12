Brighton-based St Peter's Cricket Club embark on major on and off-field renewal programme

The new pavilion plans

The club have been in existence since 1883 and are now one of the biggest inner city cricket clubs on the south coast with over 350 members and representation at every junior age group level, girls teams, a womens team and 6 senior XIs.

On the field St Peter’s are looking to build upon the successes of last season with three of their XIs gaining promotion and the 1st XI playing in the T20 final at the Hove County Ground against Cuckfield. The club lost the game to a strong Cuckfield team but had over 600 supporters.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Off the field the club has big plans to improve its ageing clubhouse to create a modern, fit for purpose cricket and community hub. St Peter’s are now looking to raise the money to bring this revamp to life with its members pitching in and would welcome donations or support from anyone interested in helping the club to achieve its clubhouse renewal plans.

If you’re interested in helping or playing for St Peter’s you can contact them at: [email protected]