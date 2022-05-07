Sussex Cricket League round-up May 7: Reigning champions Preston Nomads off to winning start, Roffey and Middleton also win

Mahesh Rawat hit an unbeaten century against Three Bridges

Eastbourne (221 all out) batted first and had Oli Carter (56) and Scott Lenham (53) thank for helping them up to 221 from their 50 overs.

Nomads’ skipper Nav Patel was the pick of the bowlers with 4-37.

In reply, Preston Nomads were struggling at 147-7 but Joe Musto (29 not out) and Daniel Birrell (35) put on 55 for the eighth wicket helped them reach the total with 4.3 overs to spare. Jacob Smith took 4-31 for Eastbourne.

Roffey (307 all out) enjoyed a winning start with a comprehensive 144-run win over Brighton and Hove (163 all out). Matt Davies (58) and Usman Khan (54) top scored for Roffey. Bryce Hounsome hit 74 in reply but it was spinners Jas Bassan and Harnoop Kalsi with three wickets apiece who help Roffey to the win.

Mahesh Rawat hit an unbeaten 102 as Middleton (279-8) beat Three Bridges (209 all out) by 70 runs. James Russell carried his bat for 106 in reply but noone stayed with him as Middleton triumphed.

Hastings and St Leonards Priory (90-6) edged a low-scoring game against Horsham (89 all out). Veteran bowler John Morgan was the star of the show with 5-18. Sam Martin-Jenkins took 4-28 for Horsham.

Bognor Regis (194-9) lost their first game in the Premier Division to East Grinstead (196-4) by six wickets. Tom Hinley hit 74 not out for Grinstead.

In Division 2, Haywards Heath (277-3) enjoyed a 44-run win over Mayfield (233-8) in a high-scoring game. Jonny Phelps (52), Jethro Menzies (71) and Ben Matthew (72 not out) were the main contributors for Heath. Harry Lloyd (51) and Robert Sharma (59) batted well for Mayfield but it wasn’t enough.

Nipun Karunanayake hit 87 not out as Cuckfield (180-4) beat Burgess Hill (177-7) by six wickets. Wajid Shah hit 55 for Hill while Josh Hayward took 4-16 for Cuckfield.

West Chiltington (161-6) won the battle of the promoted sides against Findon (159 all out).

Lindfield (228 all out) had a winning start against St James’s Montefiore (180 all out). Skipper James Aggio-Brewe (61) and Simon Shivnarain (55) top scored for Lindfield while Henry Cope took 4-39 for St James’s. Luke Forster hit an unbeaten 72 in reply while Shivnarain took 4-32.

There were very similar scores as Chichester Priory Park (228 all out) beat St Peter’s (181 all out). Corey Perrett hit 69 from 48 balls for Chi with Max Wheatley taking 4-36. Wheatley also hit 53 in the unsuccessful run chase.

Division 3 West

Ansty (98 all out) lost to Worthing (125 all out) by 27 runs. Leo Anderson 5-26 for Ansty.

Broadwater (220/7) lost to Slinfold (293/9) by 73 runs. Guy Thorne 88 not out for Slinfold.

Chippingdale (207/7) beat Billingshurst (99 all out) by 108 runs. Josh Bourne 76 not out and Shohel Ahmed 4-17 for Chippingdale

Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching (165 all out) lost to Pagham. Justin Scott 5-23 for Pagham.

Steyning (185/7) beat Roffey 2nd XI (184/7) by 1 run. Christopher Barnett 81 for Steyning, Leigh Harrison 84 not out for Roffey.

Bexhill (162/8) lost by one wicket to Ifield (163/9).

Crawley Eagles (260/7) beat Seaford (259/7) by three wickets. Tanveer Haider 105 for Eagles.

Crowhurst Park (252/8) v Glynde & Beddingham (47/4) was abandoned. Demari Benta 72 for Crowhurst.

Portslade (132/5) beat Preston Nomads 2nd XI (129 all out) by five wickets. Andrew Mamoany 5-30 for Portslade

Rye (273/7) beat Buxted Park (59 all out) by 214 runs. Luke Payton 99 not out and Harry Smeed 86 and James Smeed 5-8 for Rye, Redding Barnes 5-46 for Buxted.

