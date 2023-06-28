Katie Boulter conceded that opponent Petra Martic was simply the better player after falling to an opening round defeat at the LTA’s Rothesay International at Eastbourne.

Leicester star Boulter fell 6-4 7-5 in two tight sets to Martic on Tuesday afternoon, the Croatian ultimately able to handle windy conditions better.

Martic, currently ranked 30th in the world, has been a regular on the WTA Tour for over a decade now and is a former quarter-finalist at the French Open.

And afterwards Boulter admitted that her more experienced opponent was simply the better player in challenging circumstances on the day.

Katie Boulter of Great Britain plays a backhand against Petra Martic of Croatia in the Women's Singles First Round match during Day Four of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park | Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images for LTA

“It was obviously really tough out there,” said Boulter, who is a recent graduate of the LTA’s Pro Scholarship Programme. “I was playing an experienced opponent who’s played many matches like these. Ultimately for me my goal was to have a swing and have a go at her, and I think the conditions were really tough for me to be able to do that.

“I think she was very smart with what she did. She was very comfortable putting the ball in the court and making me work. She served very well today, especially in the big moments. I felt like I had a lot of chances but couldn’t quite take any of them. Ultimately it was quite a rough match with the conditions, but she played better than me today.”

Up next for Boulter is Wimbledon, where she will be looking to match her run to the third round last year.

Boulter has had plenty of grass court preparation over the past few weeks, most notably her run to a maiden WTA title at the LTA’s Rothesay Open Nottingham.

And despite defeats in both Eastbourne and in Birmingham a week ago, the world No.88 is happy with where her game sits ahead of action at SW19.

Boulter added: “If I’m honest, the match in Birmingham was very physical for me. I don’t think I played any bad tennis at all, I think it was mainly coming off the back of a tough physical week. I struggled to get not up for it, but to get physically over the line.

“This week, again, it wasn't bad tennis. I’m playing someone ranked 30th in the world and having a go at her. Of course it was tough conditions, but you can have that at any tournament and I have to be ready for it. Ultimately her experience showed and she played better in the biggest moments.

“I feel like I’m playing some brilliant tennis. I practiced unbelievably well every single day this week - I’m very happy with where I am.”