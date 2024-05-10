‘A lot of managers wouldn’t do this’ - Crawley Town boss makes bold statement as Wembley dream edges closer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has been encouraging his players to talk about getting to Wembley all season – and they are just 90 minutes from possibly realising that dream.

Goals from Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Ronan Darcy stunned Mike Williamson’s side and left the Dons with a big mountain to climb.

But even with the huge advantage, no one at Crawley Town is taking anything granted and they remain ‘professional and humble’ going into the second leg.

Liam Kelly of Crawley Town celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Crawley Town and Milton Keynes Dons at Broadfield Stadium on May 07, 2024 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

At the beginning, not many people expected the Reds to mount the campaign they did. But there were some people who did think they could do this – Scott Lindsey, his management team and his players.

Lindsey and co never publicly said what they thought they could achieve this season but there has always been a quiet confidence they could do something special. And when it look like they could reach the play-offs, Lindsey was asked whether they talk about reaching Wembley, and the answer was always yes.

And now all that talk has led to them being on the verge of a trip to the famous stadium for the first time in the club’s history – and Lindsey believes talking about it from early on has played a big part on them getting this far.

He told us: “It’s called the Law of Attraction. The more you speak about something and the more you think about something, there’s a good chance it happens. We really believe in this. A lot of managers wouldn’t do this, but I do. I have done it with the players all season and I think the more you speak it up, the more you believe it in your own mind.”

And it’s not just planting the seed about getting to Wembley – Lindsey gives players positive thoughts all the time and that’s how he always wants to manage. “I talk to the players all the time saying things like ‘when you put your head on the pillow tonight, think about scoring a goal’, or ‘think about a positive moment in the game tomorrow’. I think it has worked and the players do believe that we can get to Wembley.

"If we do get there we then talk about getting promotion and that’s the next hurdle.

“But the first hurdle is making sure we get through, we are not there yet and we are really mindful and humble of that and we have a big task in the shape of MK Dons on Saturday.