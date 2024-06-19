'A special place in my heart' Crawley Town and former Tottenham youngster star who scored wonder goal against Leeds United leaves club
Tsaroulla joined the club in October 2020 and burst onto the scene later that season when he scored one of the most famous goals in the club’s history.
His incredible solo strike against Leeds United in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup propelled him into national and international media coverage, but also kick-started what turned out to be the start of his unforgettable Crawley stay.
From that moment, Tsaroulla became a firm fan favourite at the Broadfield Stadium and was often one of the first names on the teamsheet. The wing-back built a very close relationship with the fans of the club and earned himself his own chant, which could often be heard on matchdays.
During his Crawley stint, Tsaroula picked up the club’s Young Player of the Season award and Goal of the Season award two years on the bounce following the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.
After helping the team battle for EFL survival during the 2022/23 season, Tsaroulla made 49 appearances during the 2023/24 season, helping the club gain promotion to Sky Bet League One for only the second time in our history.
The 25-year-old made over 120 appearances for the club since his arrival in October 2020, scoring on thirteen occasions.
Tsaroulla said: “Crawley Town FC, where do I begin….Over the past 4 years I have been incredibly fortunate and proud to be able to call CTFC my home. From the beginning you embraced me and supported me through my journey here. We have shared some unforgettable moments and created memories taht will remain with me forever.
"I also want to express my gratitude to everyone involved at the club. All the players I have worked with, but most importantly the fans for your immense love and support you have always given me.
I cannot thank you enough, you will always hold a special place in my heart. Until we meet again.”
A club statement read: “Everyone at the club would like to extend their thanks to Nick for his service and dedication to the football club. He will always be welcome at Crawley Town Football Club, and we wish him the best for the future.”
