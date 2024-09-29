Crawley Town interim head coach addresses lack of goal scoring after Bolton defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town interim manager Ben Gladwin has said that he needs to work with his team more to get more goals after a 2-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers.

Kyle Dempsey grabbed the first goal after Josh Sheehan found him free in the box from a corner, before substitute John McAtee fired the ball past Jojo Wollacott in the second half to seal the game.

Crawley had more possession throughout the game but only eight shots with three on target and a lack of big chances does not make good reading to the Crawley fans as there problems in front of goal continue, with only two goal in their previous six games in all competitions. See our Crawley Town player ratings here.

On this, Gladwin said: “There is some really good bits but then the top part of the pitch we just need to show a bit more teeth, and a bit more desire to get into the box and score goals. We created some moments but never really any we deserved to score from.”

Crawley Town interim head coach Ben Gladwin before the game | Picture: Mark Dunford

The lack of goals will not stop Crawley from playing the way that they have been, with Gladwin having said: “There’s always a balance, if you’ve got a lot of the football and your creating a lot of chances it’s the best thing in the world but when your not, its something we need to look at.

“We always try and dominate the football here, it’s in our DNA but we obviously need to do a little bit of work in the final third.”

With their next game coming up very soon, Gladwin only has a couple of days to prepare his players for the home game against Mansfield, and to fix the problems in the final third.

He said: “Sometimes we have players out wide and we have players positioned ready for it to be recycled to hurt them on the other side of the pitch. Maybe slightly tweaking that and when the balls out wide one side the other side are making the box everybody knows the ball is coming into the box.

“It’s work we are going to do. It’s not the easiest fox in the world because you pay a loads and loads of money for top guys at the top of the pitch.

“We will work relentlessly Monday as we are not going to be able do loads and loads, but I am sure we will get there. We’ve scored plenty of goals with this team and I am sure it is something that won’t go away overnight.”