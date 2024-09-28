Crawley Town defender says if Reds can find their shooting boots, they can 'beat anyone'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bolton beat Crawley 2-0 at the Broadfield Stadium with this being the first match of the post-Lindsey era.
Wanderers opened the scoring inside five minutes courtesy of a well-worked corner routine. Josh Sheehan smartly played a low cross to the edge of the box for Kyle Dempsey who’s effort crept through a crowded penalty box and under Jojo Wollacott’s legs.
Despite a dominant second half performance from Reds, substitute John McAtee doubled the lead for the visitors with a stunning finish into the top corner to seal all three points.
Speaking about the performance, Flint said: “We dominated the game, it was just two silly goals against us. I thought we played well from box-to-box, we opened them up really well, it was just that final third.”
SEE ALSO Crawley Town next manager odds | Scott Lindsey reveals the deciding factor on why he left Crawley Town to join MK Dons | Crawley Town interim head coach describes last 48 hours and first day's training with players | Watch Ben Gladwin's first interview as Crawley Town interim head coach
This is not the first time Reds have dominated possession but lost the game and it has become a persistent problem with Crawley not having won any of their last five league games and Flint has described what the changing room has been like.
“We just came in and it was deflated, but it was because we played so well, it's just that final little bit. We know if we can sort that out and start scoring some goals we can beat anyone.”
Flint added: “It’s just that final little bit. we're gelling as a team, we're really together as a team, whatever happens off the pitch, we're really together, but it’s just that final little bit.”
With almost all off the backroom staff having left with former manager Scott Lindsey, Ben Gladwin has taken charge on an interim basis which has helped the players through this transition period according to Flint.
“I think the fact that Gladwin was there when the manager was there as well helped us, he's been around the group, so everyone's clear about what he wants and everyone respects him. I think everyone thinks he's a really good guy.
“So, there was no real transition period I think with the boys because Gladwin was already there and I think we have just got to click a little bit in that final, third.
“It's tough it happened so quickly (Lindsey’s departure) but we're a good group we're together. I think you could see that on the pitch, that we were fighting for each other. We played really good football, it’s just that technical bit of finishing.”