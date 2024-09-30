Crawley Town next manager odds: Brighton coach, former Newcastle star and ex-Man City man among frontrunners

After 20 month spell, Lindsey leaves Reds 17th in League One. Crawley are yet to name an interim manager but it is expected to be former captain and current coach Ben Gladwin.

Former Newcastle star Rob Elliot has emerged as the favourite at 1/4, with Gladwin behind at 8/1.

Here are the latest odds for the next permanent manager of Crawley Town.

