Crawley Town next manager odds: Brighton coach, former Newcastle star and ex-Man City man among frontrunners

By Matt Pole
Published 25th Sep 2024, 19:35 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 11:25 BST
Crawley Town are on the search for a new manager after Scott Lindsey left the club join MK Dons.

After 20 month spell, Lindsey leaves Reds 17th in League One. Crawley are yet to name an interim manager but it is expected to be former captain and current coach Ben Gladwin.

WAGMI are now on the search for a permanent replacement and https://www.bettingodds.com have already given early odds.

Former Newcastle star Rob Elliot has emerged as the favourite at 1/4, with Gladwin behind at 8/1.

Here are the latest odds for the next permanent manager of Crawley Town.

1. Crawley Town next manager odds

The Gateshead manager and former Newcastle United goalkeeper is the favourite at 1/4

2. Rob Elliot

The Gateshead manager and former Newcastle United goalkeeper is the favourite at 1/4 Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The former Reds captain is 8/1

3. Ben Gladwin

The former Reds captain is 8/1 Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

The York City manager and former Worthing boss is priced at 16/1

4. Adam Hinshelwood

The York City manager and former Worthing boss is priced at 16/1 Photo: Mike Gunn

