'An incredible decision... he tried to take his head off' - Glenn Murray and Jermaine Jenas share same view after Dejan Kulusevski and Enock Mwepu avoid red cards

Just before the half hour mark, Spurs' forward Dejan Kulusevski appeared to swing his arm at Albion full-back Marc Cucurella.

The Spaniard stayed on his feet and Kulusevski was given only a yellow card — much to the dismay of the travelling Brighton fans.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas was asked for his opinion on BT Sport at half-time.

Just before the half hour mark, Spurs' forward Dejan Kulusevski appeared to swing his arm at Albion full-back Marc Cucurella. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

He said he cannot see why Kulusevski was not sent off.

"I think it's a red card," he said. "He's attempting to use force which comes under rule of violent conduct.

"He's trying to elbow Cucurella face there.

"The issue I have is how he's [Craig Pawson] has not seen that as attempting to hurt somebody.

"I think Tottenham got away with one there and I think Kulusevski got away with it. It's unfortunate for Brighton."

Albion legends Glenn Murray said it was '100 per cent a red card'.

He added: “It’s an incredible decision. There's no doubt in my mind.

"The ball has gone and Kulusevski has literally tried to take Cucurella's head off.

"That's where VAR has got to come in. This is why we have brought it into the game. Tottenham are very very lucky."

The Seagulls were also perhaps fortunate to keep eleven men on the pitch.

Enock Mwepu, who was booked early on for a foul on Sergio Reguilón, avoided a second yellow card despite an accumulation of fouls on Højbjerg and Kulusevski.

Murray said: "I don't think he should have had a yellow [for the first challenge]. He's genuinely attempting to bring the ball down.

"The next one happens so quickly. A bit of naïve laziness and he treads on Højbjerg. There were so many fouls in such a short space of time, I think it's a red card."

Jenas agreed. On the third incident, he said: "He [Mwepu] drags his foot right down the Achilles of Kulusevski.

"It looked like a bit of revenge. He's nowhere the ball.

"It was a really strange first half. The big decisions, the referee has got wrong. Brighton have been the better team and really frustrated Spurs."

Albion and Spurs fans have also been having their say on the two incidents on Twitter:

@OMyles90: "Cucurella did Kulusevski a huge favour there. Certain red if he makes more of it."

@BHAseagulls_com: "Kulusevski should be off. Absolute joke."

@lcfckini: "Kulusevski gets sent off if Cucurella goes down there."

@TheElitePundit: "That should be a red for Kulusevski. Swung his elbow at a Brighton player. VAR is useless."

@SpursWebSeb: "Kulusevski very very very lucky not to connect more there, would have been an easy straight red."

@AlissonTheGreat: "How has Mwepu managed to avoid a second yellow?"

@JuanfoythCDM: "Mwepu shouldn't be on the pitch.. However we have been pretty dull."