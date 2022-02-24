Bognor Regis Town unveil new Nye Camp improvement plans

The Nye Camp revamp will see the installation of a new digital scoreboard before the season concludes and a programme of works over the summer that will include a new boardroom, kit room and match officials’ dressing rooms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new players’ tunnel – possibly switched to the centre of the main stand as opposed to the current position to one side – will provide covered access to the pitch. Also, the old offices on the approach to the main are to be demolished.

Nyewood Lane is in line for further improvements / Picture: Tommy McMillan

The developments come on the back of significant improvements in 2020 that saw the building of a 367-seat grandstand, a new covered area behind the goal at the Seasons end, new floodlights, a new PA system and a new toilet block at the Sports Club entrance.

The cost of that modernisation was partly provided by a Herculean fundraising effort by backers of the club that raised a staggering £50,000. Other funding came from the Football Foundation and the Football Stadium Improvement Fund and the club’s own funds.

At the time, reflecting on the generosity of supporters donating, manager Jack Pearce said: “It is a magnificent effort and we can’t thank those who have given enough for their donations.”

Now supporters have been invited to attend a fans’ forum at Seasons on Friday, March 11 at 7.30pm, where they can put questions to boss Pearce, general manager Simon Cook and committee member Russ Chandler.

Cook said: “We are delighted to be able to announce that we plan to continue to improve our facilities here at Nyewood Lane. We firmly believe that the developments we have in mind will enhance the overall match day experience.

“We are looking forward to seeing supporters at the fans’ forum and ask those who would like to attend to email me at [email protected] so we can have an idea of numbers for the evening.”