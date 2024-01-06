Bradford City boss praises Crawley Town's Scott Lindsey ahead of League Two clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alexander and Lindsey know each other well having played youth football together at Scunthorpe United 30 years ago. And now they go head-to-head for the second time this season. in August, Alexander was MK Dons manager and Lindsey masterminded a 2-1 win. Alexander, after parting ways with MK on October 16, was appointed at Valley Parade on November 6. He has seen the Bantams win five of their last eight games but lost to Crewe 1-0 last time out.

Reds beat Swindon 3-1 in their last game and saw them just three points off the play-offs. And Alexander said Lindsey deserves credit for the job he has don at the Broadfield Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I know Scott well. I played with him 30 years ago in the youth team at Scunthorpe United. I spoke to him when he got appointed and he’s done a great job there.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“I obviously played against him early on as well when I was at MK. Every managerial job is a tough gig but there are loads of rewards. If you do your job right, you get them. He’s certainly done a good job at Crawley so every credit to him.”

And commenting on how it’s going at Bradford after being appointed mid-season, Alexander said: ““That’s football now. Who gets two years to get things sorted? You have to be able to work in a way that’s quick, efficient, gets people’s trust and gets results. I’ve started jobs in the summer, in January, in October, March, just about any time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had success in different ways. It’s more about the players and the squad and the support you’ve got from above. They are more important to me than the time you start. There are a lot of factors that go into you being able to do a good job at any football club. The timing of going in is probably down the list.