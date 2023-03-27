A taste of their own medicine? Chelsea disappointed with Bayern Munich approach for assistant coach

Tuchel made the announcement as he was unveiled as the successor to Julian Nagelsmann at the Allianz Arena yesterday (March 26).
Tuchel said: "My coaching staff wasn't prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility. Arno Michels and Zsolt Löw, who have been working with me for over ten years, will be there. We're hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea."
Bayern Munich have now made an official approach for the Chelsea first team coach, after working with him at Stamford Bridge during his time in charge of the London club.
Tuchel’s decision to go public upset the Blues hierarchy, as no official approach had been made at that point.
Many have accused Chelsea’s board of hypocrisy, after they raided Brighton and Hove Albion’s backroom staff earlier this season.
Chelsea paid Brighton around £20m to appoint Graham Potter as head coach in September 2022, having fired Tuchel from the position after 17 months in charge.
Potter brought assistant Billy Reid, as well as first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg, Bruno and head of recruitment Kyle Macauley with him from the south coast to the capital. Goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts also left the club to join and Chelsea and later ex-Brighton employee Paul Winstanley was appointed as the club’s new transfers director.
Barry, joined Frank Lampard’s backroom staff at Chelsea in 2020 after three years assisting Paul Cook at Wigan Athletic.
He has also worked as a coach for the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and now Portugal national team.