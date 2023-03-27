Roberto De Zerbi excepted to make quick decision amidst links to Tottenham job

Roberto De Zerbi is expected to reject any advance to become the next manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

De Zerbi has been linked with the vacant Spurs role after Antonio Conte left the club by mutual consent after 16 months in charge.

The 53-year-old was expected to leave North London after a memorable post-match press conference following Tottenham’s 3-3 draw with Southampton on Saturday, March 18.

Having thrown away a 3-1 lead, the Italian criticised the club’s culture and called his players “selfish”, in what would turn out to be his last game in charge.

Conte’s fellow countrymen De Zerbi has received high praise for the job he is doing at Brighton since taking over from Graham Potter in September 2022, leading to him being linked with a number of top jobs, including Tottenham.

Since the World Cup, Brighton have won 10 of their 16 games in all competitions under De Zerbi. The 43-year-old has Albion chasing Champions League football in seventh place, seven points off fourth-placed Tottenham with three games in hand, and a first piece of major silverware, having booked their place in the FA Cup semi finals with a 5-0 win against Grimsby.

For the time being, Conte's assistant Cristian Stellini will step up as head coach for the rest of the season, with former midfielder Ryan Mason his deputy.

