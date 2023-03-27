Talented young striker wanted by Brighton, Villarreal and Atlético Madrid set to make La Liga debut soon

A teenage striker wanted by Brighton is expected to make his La Liga debut for Almeria in the near future.

Centre-forward Marciano Sanca joined the Spanish outfit from Portuguese side Leixoes in January 2022 and is yet to make a first-team appearance.

Despite this, the 19-year-old has been training regularly with the squad and head coach Rubi has said the Guinea-Bissau forward is close to making his debut.

Marciano is highly-regarded around Europe. As well as having his progress monitored by Albion, Spanish clubs Villareal and Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in the striker’s services.

Brighton will be looking to bolster their attacking options this summer.

Diego Simeone’s side are looking to replace Joao Felix, who is currently out on loan at Chelsea until the end of the season, and is expected to leave the Metropolitano Stadium permanently this summer.

Brighton will also be looking to bolster their attacking options this summer as well. Experienced forward Danny Welbeck has one year left on his current Albion deal, leaving teenage sensation Evan Ferguson as the club’s only other striker.