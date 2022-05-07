Alexis Mac Allister admits Brighton sensed real chance to beat Manchester United - 'They are not in their best moment'

Mac Allister, who had a starring role in Albion's stunning win, said it was a 'fantastic' team performance.

He added: "It's one of the best days since I'm here. I'm really happy.

"[It was] against a big team which very good players. We deserve it."

Photo: (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Brighton have played attractive football all season but often struggle to turn good moves into goals.

"Today was the opposite," Mac Allister said.

Asked why that was the case, the Argentine midfielder added: "We don't know, to be honest.

"We always try to look forward, play forward. Sometimes we can score, like today. Sometimes we can't.

"It was a good performance. That's the most important thing."

Mac Allister admitted that he and his teammates sensed that this was a golden opportunity to beat a Manchester United team, which will finish with their lowest ever Premier League points total.

"Yes," he told reporters with a laugh, adding: "But what can I say.

"It's clear that they're not in their best moment. But we are very respectful.

"We did our things well."

Mac Allister was also asked where the squad's unity and belief comes from.

He said: "We've got some idea. We know what we have to do.

"We are working with Graham [Potter] for three or four years so we know what we have to do.

"He has a clear idea. We try to improve every day. There is a group of players that wants to improve and that's very important.

"Maybe this season, we've had ups and downs [but], today, we showed what we can do. It's about making that regular for next season."