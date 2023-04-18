Alexis Mac Allister lays down gauntlet to teammate ahead of Manchester United semi final

The 19-year-old won Albion the game at Stamford Bridge with a 30-yard-strike in the 69th minute, which sailed past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top corner, giving the Seagulls a 2-1 win.
Following the breakout performance and goal of the season contender, Mac Allister said it was important the Paraguayan teenager did not rest of his laurels.
The midfielder said: "After a good moment or after you score, you have to keep working. It’s the time for him to realise that. He needs to work even harder, everyone saw what he can do. I will keep speaking with him and try to tell him he needs to focus on the next game.”
Like Mac Allister, Enciso arrived at Brighton as a young man from South America; hardly being able to speak a word of English and with little experience of professional football.
Now, as a 24-year-old World Cup winner, Mac Allister admits he resonates with Enciso and says he is using his prior experience to help the winger continue his development.
He said: "When I see him, I see myself. It wasn't easy to try and learn the language and the culture. Everything is different. It’s not easy when you don’t play. So I try to speak with him every day, to see what he feels and try to push him.”
Enciso and Mac Allister are now looking ahead to Brighton’s biggest game of the season so far, when they face Manchester United in their FA Cup semi final tie on Sunday, April 23.
The Seagulls travel to Wembley in an attempt to make their second-ever cup final – having previously lost 4-0 to United in the 1983 final replay, following a 2-2 draw in the original game.
Mac Allister has already won a trophy at the home of football in his career, being an unused substitute in Argentina’s 3-0 win Finalissima 2022 final win over Italy.
When asked about playing at Wembley, Mac Allister said: “The most important thing is that I have good feelings and memories. I won one trophy there and hopefully we can win another one. It’s going to be a tough game against a very good side, with fantastic players. We will try our best to win the game.”