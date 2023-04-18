Alexis Mac Allister lays down gauntlet to teammate ahead of Manchester United semi final

Alexis Mac Allister has called on Julio Enciso to continue working hard following his stunning winning goal against Chelsea on Saturday.

The 19-year-old won Albion the game at Stamford Bridge with a 30-yard-strike in the 69th minute, which sailed past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top corner, giving the Seagulls a 2-1 win.

Following the breakout performance and goal of the season contender, Mac Allister said it was important the Paraguayan teenager did not rest of his laurels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder said: "After a good moment or after you score, you have to keep working. It’s the time for him to realise that. He needs to work even harder, everyone saw what he can do. I will keep speaking with him and try to tell him he needs to focus on the next game.”

Following the breakout performance, Mac Allister said it was important the from the Paraguayan teenager did not rest of his laurels.

Like Mac Allister, Enciso arrived at Brighton as a young man from South America; hardly being able to speak a word of English and with little experience of professional football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as a 24-year-old World Cup winner, Mac Allister admits he resonates with Enciso and says he is using his prior experience to help the winger continue his development.

He said: "When I see him, I see myself. It wasn't easy to try and learn the language and the culture. Everything is different. It’s not easy when you don’t play. So I try to speak with him every day, to see what he feels and try to push him.”

Enciso and Mac Allister are now looking ahead to Brighton’s biggest game of the season so far, when they face Manchester United in their FA Cup semi final tie on Sunday, April 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old won Albion the game at Stamford Bridge with a 30-yard-strike in the 69th minute, which sailed past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top corner.

The Seagulls travel to Wembley in an attempt to make their second-ever cup final – having previously lost 4-0 to United in the 1983 final replay, following a 2-2 draw in the original game.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mac Allister has already won a trophy at the home of football in his career, being an unused substitute in Argentina’s 3-0 win Finalissima 2022 final win over Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad