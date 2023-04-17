Joel Veltman has reportedly entered talks with Roma over a potential move to the Italian capital this summer.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager has regularly used a back three whilst managing in Italy and is said to want a new defender to help in build-up play. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

The defender’s Brighton contract expires this summer and, according to Italian newspaper Leggo, the 31-year-old has began negotiations with the Serie A side.

Veltman joined the Albion from Ajax in 2020 for £900,000 on a three-year deal. He has since gone on to make 101 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

The 31-year-old, who has also won 28 caps for the Netherlands, was runner-up in the Albions' Supporters' Player of the Season award for the 2021-2022 campaign behind Marc Cucurella, with the fans giving him the nickname ‘Mr Consistent’.

The 31-year-old can play as a right-back or the right sided centre back in a back three and his versatility can be seen as the reason why Roma manager Jose Mourinho is so interested in signing him.

There has been indication as to whether Brighton will offer Veltman a new contract.

Roma are currently chasing Champions League football, sitting third in the Serie A table with eight games left to play.

