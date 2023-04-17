Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
26 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Jose Mourinho plots free transfer swoop for Brighton regular

Joel Veltman has reportedly entered talks with Roma over a potential move to the Italian capital this summer.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST
The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager has regularly used a back three whilst managing in Italy and is said to want a new defender to help in build-up play. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager has regularly used a back three whilst managing in Italy and is said to want a new defender to help in build-up play. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager has regularly used a back three whilst managing in Italy and is said to want a new defender to help in build-up play. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

The defender’s Brighton contract expires this summer and, according to Italian newspaper Leggo, the 31-year-old has began negotiations with the Serie A side.

Veltman joined the Albion from Ajax in 2020 for £900,000 on a three-year deal. He has since gone on to make 101 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 31-year-old, who has also won 28 caps for the Netherlands, was runner-up in the Albions' Supporters' Player of the Season award for the 2021-2022 campaign behind Marc Cucurella, with the fans giving him the nickname ‘Mr Consistent’.

Most Popular

The 31-year-old can play as a right-back or the right sided centre back in a back three and his versatility can be seen as the reason why Roma manager Jose Mourinho is so interested in signing him.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The eight Brighton stars likely to miss Man United FA Cup semi as decisions made

Manchester United could have up to ten players missing for the FA Cup semi final

'Love watching this guy ' - Brighton ace makes team of the week dominated by Aston Villa and Man United

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager has regularly used a back three whilst managing in Italy and is said to want a new defender to help in build-up play.

There has been indication as to whether Brighton will offer Veltman a new contract.

Roma are currently chasing Champions League football, sitting third in the Serie A table with eight games left to play.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They are also still in contention to win the Europa League, being 1-0 down as they head into the second leg of their Europa League quarter final with Feyenoord.

Related topics:BrightonJoel VeltmanJose MourinhoAlbion