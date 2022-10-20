After a slow start to his Brighton career, Mac Allister is now one of the first names on the team sheet and is already a vital player for Roberto De Zerbi.

The 23-year-old said he has been set a high target which he must reach each match.

“Since the first week, Roberto and his assistant coach [Andrea Maldera] said I have to touch the ball between 100 and 120 times in a match,” Mac Allister said.

After a slow start to his Brighton career, Alexis Mac Allister is now one of the first names on the team sheet and is already a vital player for Roberto De Zerbi. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"I say you are crazy. That's impossible.

"But you can see I do it. It's the way Roberto wants me to play and I'm really happy because I like to be on the ball every time.”

Mac Allister was speaking after his side’s frustrating goalless draw against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night – which followed defeats at Brentford and Tottenham.

Brighton were in charge for large periods in all three of those matches – taking a combined 54 shots on goal and averaging 67 per cent possession. However, they were unable to score a single goal and Mac Allister said the players ‘don’t know why’ this is.

"We are creating the chances and that’s the most important thing,” he said. “Of course it’s disappointing that we couldn’t score but we have to be positive and do the right things on Saturday [at Manchester City].

"Of course it is [frustrating] but we have to stay positive and keep working. The goals will come.

"We just have to stick with the way we want to way. We are fully behind Roberto.”

Mac Allister said De Zerbi wants his team to ‘build up from the back’ and ‘have that superiority at the front’.

He added: "I try to play between Moises [Caicedo] and whoever is playing as a ten, if that's Pascal [Gross], Solly [March], Leo [Leandro Trossard], [Adam] Lallana or Danny [Welbeck]. That's the idea. I think you can see it. We are happy with that way to play football.

"I think it's quite different [from Graham Potter’s ideas]. That's why we need time as well. We are really happy with the way he wants to play.

“We need some time to get used to his idea and win football matches."