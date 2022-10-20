Albion travel to face Manchester City on Saturday (October 22), with Roberto De Zerbi still looking for his first win as manager.

Asked if the Etihad is the most difficult place to go in the world, Dunk said: "Probably, yeah. They're an unbelievable side.

“We will go there and give it our all. We'll have a gameplan and we'll try to execute it as best we can and hopefully it pays off. Let's see what happens.”

Lewis Dunk said Brighton are just missing ‘a bit of luck’ after four games without a win under Roberto De Zerbi. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Dunk was speaking after his side’s frustrating goalless draw against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night – which followed defeats at Brentford and Tottenham and a draw at Liverpool.

“I think we've been good,” Dunk said, when asked about his side’s form under De Zerbi.

"Results don't reflect how we've played and the performances we've put in. That's football and it's frustrating.

"We’ve got to move on and hopefully the results will come again.”

Dunk said De Zerbi told his players they ‘performed well and were the better team’ against Nottingham Forest, with Albion failing to score from 19 shots on goal.

The club captain added: “Everyone can see we deserved three points but you don't always get what you deserve in football. We've got to take it on the chin and keep improving.

"It's the hardest job in football, scoring a goal. It's not their [the attackers’] fault we didn't win. We lose and draw as a team and that's the way it will always be. It's frustrating we didn't win but we draw as a team."

Dunk said Albion are just missing ‘a bit of luck’, adding: “It showed out there that we dominated the game, dominated possession. We created loads of chances but couldn't put it in the back of the net. If we perform like that every week, we'll get the points we need.”

However, the defender is keen to take the positives.

"Especially for a defender, it's always nice to get a clean sheet,” he said. “No shots on target [from Nottingham Forest] is a nice stat to have in the game.

"We’ve just got to keep doing what we're doing. We're still a good team, we haven't lost that. We're a confident bunch.

