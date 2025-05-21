'Altercation' - Brighton and Hove Albion star Joao Pedro missed Liverpool match after training ground incident
According to The Athletic’s Andy Naylor, the Brazilian had a bust up with team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke.
Joao Pedro, 23, was an unexpected absentee for the 3-2 win against Liverpool as he had already served his three-match suspension – having being sent off in the 4-2 defeat at Brentford on April 19.
Post-match, Fabian Hurzeler was asked by Sussex World why Pedro was missing.
The Brighton boss said: “Joao had private reasons why he wasn't available today, so let's see how this continues.”
The German, 32, said ‘we have to see’ if Pedro and Tariq Lamptey (knee injury) will be ready to travel to Tottenham Hotspur for the final match of the season on Sunday (May 25).
Joao Pedro has ten goals and seven assists this term and is expected to be a man in demand this summer. He continues to be linked with Arsenal and a serious bid for him would test Albion's resolve.