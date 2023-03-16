'Always watching' - Gareth Southgate gives honest verdict on Brighton duo after England omission

Brighton and Hove Albion’s key duo Solly March and Lewis Dunk missed out on a call-up to the England squad.

March and Dunk have been in fine form for Roberto De Zerbi's team, who are seventh in the Premier League and battling for European qualification.

March, 28, has seven goals to his name so far while Dunk, 31, has been excellent in defence and instrumental to Brighton’s possession based style of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi tipped his key men for an England call this week but Gareth Southgate omitted them both from his group for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this month.

England boss Gareth Southgate explained why Brighton's key duo were omitted from the latest squad

"They [Dunk and March] are playing really well and their club are playing exceptionally well,” Southgate said. “I think the coach [De Zerbi] is doing an amazing job, I think he's got the team playing in an unique style in our league. They're having an outstanding season as a club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Solly we had with the under-21s with us so he's a player we know well. But at the moment I don't see him ahead of Rashford, [Jack] Grealish, [Phil] Foden, [Bukayo] Saka in those positions on the field so they're hard calls and we're always watching everybody, live or on our system during the week.

"There's not a game that we miss and we do know there are some players who are playing well for their clubs and regularly but as I said, I've got to pick the team and squad that I think gives us the best chance of winning in two really big matches coming up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad