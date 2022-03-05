Another attacking injury boost for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United ahead of Brighton

Newcastle United could have their dynamic attacker Allan Saint-Maximin back for their Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The French winger has missed the last two matches with a calf injury but boss Eddie Howe was hopeful he would be able to return to training on Friday.

“Maxi hasn’t trained yet,” said head coach Howe. “We’re hoping he does today. "We’ll have to make a decision on how he looks, and how his injury status is after that session.

Eddie Howe has rejuvenated Newcastle United and will look for another three points against Brighton

“We wanted competition for places,” said Howe. “We’re not absolutely there yet, but there’s a healthy competition. There’s a fight to get into the team.

"Maxi coming back has given everyone a lift, and we will see how he is.”

Winger Matt Ritchie is closing in on a return from his knee injury but Isaac Hayden, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis all remain sidelined.

Brighton could welcome back Adam Lallana and Jeremy Sarmiento following spells out injured.

Enock Mwepu is also back in training but Saturday is likely to come too soon.

Adam Webster has suffered a slight setback with his groin injury and is unlikely to return before the international break.

Albion head coach Graham Potter said: "Adam Lallana has made good progress. We think he’ll train tomorrow, hopefully. So that's good for us.

"Whether he’s able to start the game is another thing but it's good to have him available. Adam Webster will still be missing.

"He was set back in his injury so he has an outside chance of Tottenham but otherwise it’ll be after the international break.

"Enock has come back from his illness. He’s had his first training session today so the weekend might be too soon for him but good that he's back and Jeremy Sarmiento has been training.

"So he's involved in the squad."

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Fernandez, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Dunk, Offiah, Lamptey, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Lallana, Caicedo, Alzate, Sarmiento, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.