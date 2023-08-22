Arsenal are rumoured to be planning a move for Brighton’s teenage sensation Evan Ferguson next summer to bolster their attacking options.

Ferguson is coming off the back of a stellar first season at the Amex Stadium, in which he scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for the Seagulls. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners are said to be in the market for another striker at the end of this season and have eyed up the Republic of Ireland international, who is expected to cost £100m.

Ferguson is coming off the back of a stellar first season at the Amex Stadium, in which he scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for the Seagulls. The young forward opened his goal-scoring account for this campaign in Albion’s 4-1 win over Luton on the opening day of the season.

The 19-year-old is tipped for greatness by many within the game, most recently being suggested as a replacement for Tottenham’s Harry Kane by Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

Arsenal are looking for further striking options to support the injury-prone Gabriel Jesus, as Eddie Nketiah is there only other recognised out-and-out striker. The 24-year-old has so far failed to prove he can be a consistent goal scorer for Mikel Arteta's side, leading the club to consider dipping into the market.

Brighton are become synonymous with big money player sales in the last three years; accumulating more than £300m from the sales of Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

The Sussex side are likely to require another astronomical sum to allow Ferguson to leave the club. The player is very highly regarded by the Brighton hierarchy and is contracted until June 2028.