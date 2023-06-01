Brighton see £30m bid rejected for young Chelsea defender wanted by Manchester City and Liverpool

Chelsea have rejected a bid of £30m from Brighton to sign Levi Colwill on a permanent basis.

The Albion were told by the West London outfit that they have no plans to sell the 19-year-old this summer.

Colwill had spent last season on loan at the Albion, making 22 appearances for the club and helping the Seagulls to achieve European football for the first time in their history.

The bid equals Brighton’s record transfer fee, a sum set in the last month with the acquisition of Watford’s Joao Pedro on a five-year-deal.

The Sussex side are also set to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud and Liverpool’s James Milner on a free transfer.

Colwill impressed for Roberto De Zerbi’s side last term and the Italian head coach made no secret of his desire to continue working with the talented left-footed defender.

However, it appears that new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino sees the Cobham graduate as a part of his first-team plans for next season, despite already having two left-footed centre backs in Kalidou Koulibaly and Benoît Badiashile.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is expected to sell a number of academy products over the course of the next transfer window, in order to meet the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Having spent more then £500 million in the past two transfer windows and with no Champions League revenue coming in next season, the Blues will need to make up for the lost income by selling players for ‘pure profit’ (i.e. academy players that have no cost to the club).